1 dead, another injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Richmond apartment complex Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the city’s south side.

Officers found one person had been shot inside one of the complex’s units. The person suffered from critical injuries but is now in stable condition.

While police were out, they found a young man killed inside the apartments.

RPD is still looking for who is responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.