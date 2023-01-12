Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia lawmakers have polarizing ideas on state gun legislation

Inside the Virginia Statehouse polarizing ideas are emerging on how to keep communities safe.
Inside the Virginia Statehouse polarizing ideas are emerging on how to keep communities safe.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Virginia Statehouse, polarizing ideas are emerging on how to keep communities safe.

Democrats are hoping to block Republicans from rolling back gun laws, like Virginia’s red-flag law. They also want to close loopholes that allow people barred from owning a gun - from buying them.

“This is something we can’t afford to close our eyes to, and adults are responsible for keeping guns out of the hands of children and teens,” said State Sen. Jennifer Boysko, (D) 33rd District.

State Senator Jennifer Boysko has a bill requiring gun owners who have children under 18 to lock them up.

“One size doesn’t fit all, and that’s the problem with this. It’s a one size fits all bill, and we’re going to oppose it,” said Philip Van Cleave, Virginia Citizens Defense League President.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League is backing several bills too. The group wants a permit-less concealed carry law along with undoing local gun control.

In Richmond, city council banned guns from parks. They are also not allowed at The State Capitol Complex.

“One of our top things will be, of course, not to add any more gun control to Virginia. We need to repeal some of it,” said Philip Van Cleave, Virginia Citizens Defense League President.

Many of these bills still have to make their way through committees. And with Democrats in control of the Senate and Republicans in control of the House, that shared power means the needle on this issue may not move.

“We’ve seen over the past several years a serious increase in suicide in our teens, and also gun violence has taken over as the number one reason that children have died in the commonwealth,” said State Sen. Jennifer Boysko, (D) 33rd District.

State Democrats will rally around their legislation Friday. Meanwhile, Virginia Citizens Defense League plans to rally on Monday during Lobby Day.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was...
NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Clifford Hill Jr. of Richmond and Xazavion King of Petersburg confessed to the shooting death...
Teen killed in Hopewell; shooting suspects caught

Latest News

Financial strategies to help combat high inflation
Richmond Animal Care and Control says these two dogs were found abandoned on Wednesday night....
Abandoned dog euthanized; RACC says ‘there is no excuse for this’
Chesterfield fire officials say the car went into the pond around 10:16 Thursday morning.
One person dies after car crashes into Chesterfield neighborhood pond
Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted...
Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women