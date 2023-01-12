Virginia lawmakers have polarizing ideas on state gun legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Virginia Statehouse, polarizing ideas are emerging on how to keep communities safe.

Democrats are hoping to block Republicans from rolling back gun laws, like Virginia’s red-flag law. They also want to close loopholes that allow people barred from owning a gun - from buying them.

“This is something we can’t afford to close our eyes to, and adults are responsible for keeping guns out of the hands of children and teens,” said State Sen. Jennifer Boysko, (D) 33rd District.

State Senator Jennifer Boysko has a bill requiring gun owners who have children under 18 to lock them up.

“One size doesn’t fit all, and that’s the problem with this. It’s a one size fits all bill, and we’re going to oppose it,” said Philip Van Cleave, Virginia Citizens Defense League President.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League is backing several bills too. The group wants a permit-less concealed carry law along with undoing local gun control.

In Richmond, city council banned guns from parks. They are also not allowed at The State Capitol Complex.

“One of our top things will be, of course, not to add any more gun control to Virginia. We need to repeal some of it,” said Philip Van Cleave, Virginia Citizens Defense League President.

Many of these bills still have to make their way through committees. And with Democrats in control of the Senate and Republicans in control of the House, that shared power means the needle on this issue may not move.

“We’ve seen over the past several years a serious increase in suicide in our teens, and also gun violence has taken over as the number one reason that children have died in the commonwealth,” said State Sen. Jennifer Boysko, (D) 33rd District.

State Democrats will rally around their legislation Friday. Meanwhile, Virginia Citizens Defense League plans to rally on Monday during Lobby Day.

