Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and Warm for January. Showers likely tonight

Chilly but dry this weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -After a warm-for-January day, a cold front will bring rain tonight. We will be chilly and breezy this weekend.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a spotty shower possible. Wind south 5-15mph with 25mph gusts. Rain becomes likely in the evening and overnight. Highs in the low 60s. (Day Rain Chance: 20%, Overnight Rain Chance: 80%). Around 1/4″ rain totals.

Friday: A few pre-dawn showers, then, mostly sunny and breezy. Winds south 10-15 mph with 25mph gusts possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Pre-Dawn Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper-20s highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60°.

