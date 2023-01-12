Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley denied bond

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been denied bond pending appeal of their convictions for federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” were sentenced in November 2022 on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.

They reportedly used false documents to obtain loans from banks to get loans. They also failed to pay federal income tax.

The motion for bond was predicated on the argument that the government violated the pairs’ rights during the trial, including the Fourth Amendment.

They also requested an extension to their surrender date, but this too was denied.

The pair will have to report to federal prison in Florida Jan. 17.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in a minimum-security prison in Pensacola, while his wife will serve seven years at a medium-security prison in Marianna.

Each will also serve three years of supervised release, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was...
NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Clifford Hill Jr. of Richmond and Xazavion King of Petersburg confessed to the shooting death...
Teen killed in Hopewell; shooting suspects caught

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses the economy Thursday at the White House.
Biden highlights economic progress
FILE - This Feb. 2, 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Scott...
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’
Britain's King Charles III visits the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed to meet with local...
Royals appear for 1st time after publication of Harry’s book
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs