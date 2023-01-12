Pittsylvania County truck driver wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize.

Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount Cross Road, just outside Danville, according to the Virginia Lottery.

His was one of five top prize winners announced on New Year’s Day.

“I couldn’t believe it!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a Raffle ticket.”

The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Burke, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge. Seven tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian and Woodstock. An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

“It feels great!” he said as he collected his prize. “Pure excitement!”

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

