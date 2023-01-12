Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Pittsylvania County truck driver wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game

Tim Allen, Million-Dollar Virginia Lottery Winner
Tim Allen, Million-Dollar Virginia Lottery Winner(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize.

Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount Cross Road, just outside Danville, according to the Virginia Lottery.

His was one of five top prize winners announced on New Year’s Day.

“I couldn’t believe it!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a Raffle ticket.”

The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Burke, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge. Seven tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian and Woodstock. An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

“It feels great!” he said as he collected his prize. “Pure excitement!”

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was...
NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Clifford Hill Jr. of Richmond and Xazavion King of Petersburg confessed to the shooting death...
Teen killed in Hopewell; shooting suspects caught

Latest News

Chesterfield fire officials say the car went into the pond around 10:16 Thursday morning.
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after car goes into Chesterfield pond
Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted...
Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women
RVA Antiques: Finding vintage jewelry and handbags
RVA Antiques: Finding vintage jewelry and handbags
Mega Mentors hosting online fine art sale & auction on Jan. 13
Mega Mentors hosting online fine art sale & auction on Jan. 13
A Republican lawmaker in the Virginia House of Delegates is pushing for a bill that would deem...
Proposed bill would count fetus as passenger in HOV lanes in Va.