Person suffers life-threatening injuries after car goes into Chesterfield pond
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in the hospital after their car went into a pond in Chesterfield on Thursday morning.
Fire officials say this happened in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road around 10:16 a.m.
When crews arrived, police were already on top of the car rescuing the person.
That person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
