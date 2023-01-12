Person suffers life-threatening injuries after car goes into Chesterfield pond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in the hospital after their car went into a pond in Chesterfield on Thursday morning.

Fire officials say this happened in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road around 10:16 a.m.

When crews arrived, police were already on top of the car rescuing the person.

That person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.