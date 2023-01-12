Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Officials search for possible missing aircraft

Update: As of 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, the search efforts have been suspended and will resume in the morning.
Officials search for alleged missing plane on the Shenandoah Mountain.
Officials search for alleged missing plane on the Shenandoah Mountain.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: As of 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, the search efforts have been suspended, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. The search will resume come daylight Thursday morning.

Update: As of 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday night, Virginia State Police told WHSV they have not yet found the missing airplane.

Crews are searching for a small aircraft that allegedly went missing on Shenandoah Mountain, this is on the western side of Rockingham County west of Clover Hill.

According to Flight radar, the plane supposedly left Winchester around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night. They report they allegedly lost contact with the plane around 7:10 p.m.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said they believe they know the vicinity the aircraft is in.

He said the Sheriff’s department and Rockingham Fire and Rescue have been deployed and are preparing crew to search for the alleged missing aircraft.

WHSV is working to get more details, and we will provide an update once we have new information.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was...
NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Clifford Hill Jr. of Richmond and Xazavion King of Petersburg confessed to the shooting death...
Teen killed in Hopewell; shooting suspects caught

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivered the State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday afternoon,...
Gov. Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth address
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers the State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 11, 2023.
Gov. Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth address
Richmond airport officials say a “handful” of flights made it out on Jan. 11 before the ground...
Richmond airport expects delays throughout the day
Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz made a statement about the case regarding a...
‘We did our duty’: Chesterfield police chief wants pastor’s child sex solicitation case to go forward