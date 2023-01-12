News to Know: Possible missing plane in Shenandoah Mountain; Gov. Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth; Showers likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Jan. 12, 2023.

Crews Search for Possible Missing Plane

The small aircraft allegedly went missing on Shenandoah Mountain in Rockingham County - near Harrisonburg.

According to flight radar, the plane supposedly left Winchester around 6:20 yesterday evening but contact was allegedly lost just after 7 p.m.

The search was suspended shortly after midnight but is expected to resume this morning.

Corrupted File to Blame For Breakdown in FAA Safety System

Flights are taking off again after thousands of flights were grounded yesterday morning.

A senior government official says the corrupted file affected both the primary and backup “Notice to Air Missions” systems - which send pilots vital information they need to fly.

A total of 124 flights were set to take off from Richmond Wednesday, but almost half of those flights were pushed back.

According to Flight Aware, two flights are delayed so far today.

Gov. Youngkin Delivers State Of The Commonwealth

Gov. Youngkin said the state of the commonwealth is better than it was this time last year, but there’s a lot more that needs to be done.

While there is a divide on some topics, there are areas both parties agree on including, finding solutions to the mental health care crisis, lowering the cost of energy, and investing in schools.

Good News Goochland Residents!

The school board unanimously voted to approve a nearly $45 million contract for the construction of the new Goochland Elementary School.

The school division expects construction to start in a few weeks.

The new school is slated to open for the 2024-2025 school year, with completion in late June 2024.

Showers Likely Tonight

During the day, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. However, rain is possible this evening into the overnight hours.

Highs will be in the low 60s.

