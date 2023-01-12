Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hardee’s Superfan

Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women

Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding.
Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding.(henrico police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020.

Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding.

Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera.

In one incident, an unknown elderly victim was using a cane to cross East Broad Street at North 4th Street. According to police, when the victim reached the sidewalk, the suspect punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

In another incident, Moore was seen elbowing a woman in her head and chest on a GRTC Pulse bus.

Moore was also a suspect in an incident at a West Broad Street restaurant. Police say he threw a chair at a worker after getting upset over a drink order.

