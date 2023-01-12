Your Money with Carlson Financial
Louisa deputies searching for person who abandoned 6 puppies

Deputies say the puppies are around six to seven weeks old.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for abandoning six young puppies out in the cold, wet weather.

Deputies say a good samaritan found the puppies in the area of Three Notch Road on Wednesday.

Officials believe the puppies are about six to seven weeks old and are too young to be away from their mother, and very likely could have died in the weather.

Anyone who may know something about this is asked to call 540-967-1234.

