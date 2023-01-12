Louisa deputies searching for person who abandoned 6 puppies

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for abandoning six young puppies out in the cold, wet weather.

Deputies say a good samaritan found the puppies in the area of Three Notch Road on Wednesday.

Officials believe the puppies are about six to seven weeks old and are too young to be away from their mother, and very likely could have died in the weather.

Anyone who may know something about this is asked to call 540-967-1234.

