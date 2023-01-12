‘It’s a traumatizing experience to watch’: Person dies after car crashes into Chesterfield neighborhood pond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after their car crashes into a Chesterfield neighborhood pond on Thursday morning.

One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, was about to get in her car when she saw this tragedy unfold from her driveway along Mount Blanco Road.

“We were getting in the car, and next thing you know, I just see a car passing by like normal,” said the neighbor. “You just look over, and you see the whole car just hydroplane into the water.”

After this, the neighbor ran over to the pond.

Police officers investigate after a car goes into a pond. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“It was more of a fight or flight, and my fight kicked in, and I told my brother call 911, and I just ran over to where the car was and tried to see what was going on,” said the neighbor.

During this, the neighbor was able to flag down another driver, who ended up helping as first responders rushed to the scene.

“I had flagged a car down to help us out,” said the neighbor. “He’d gotten out and asked what happened. I told him, and he just immediately jumped in and tried to break the windows, and I ran inside and grabbed some hammers for him to break the windows.”

Chesterfield fire officials line Mount Blanco Road in Enon after a car plunged into the water. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said police officers were the first to get on the scene and went into the water to help get the driver out. A spokesperson for the department also said they started to perform CPR on the driver on top of the submerged car.

“It’s a traumatizing experience to watch,” said the neighbor.

The driver was taken to a local medical facility fighting for their life but died from injuries.

The scene left neighbors in this area heartbroken.

“It was a little bit too much for me to handle,” said the anonymous neighbor. “I ended up walking away for a minute just so I can take a breath, but it’s still not a sight you want to see at all.”

Divers conduct a search after a car plunges into a Chesterfield pond. (Source; | NBC12)

Police are withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

