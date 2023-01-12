Hanover Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year ‘gives his heart and soul to his students’

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -A social studies teacher at Hanover High School is this year’s Teacher of the Year for Hanover County Public Schools.

Brian Letourneau has taught in HCPS for all 22 years of his instructional career, teaching Advanced Placement U.S. History, International Baccalaureate History of the Americas I, World History I and II, Virginia and U.S. History and U.S. Government.

“I am thrilled to earn this recognition, and it is also humbling. At Hanover, I work with a group of dedicated professionals who put their students first and work diligently to help students achieve their goals,” Letourneau said. “I see this same level of dedication in my colleagues across the county and, especially, from the teachers of my own children at Pole Green Elementary School and Oak Knoll Middle School. To be selected by my peers and representatives of our school system as their Teacher of the Year is truly an honor.”

Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools, made the surprise announcement recently during a special staff meeting inside the HHS auditorium as Letourneau’s co-workers and family cheered on.

Letourneau says his favorite part of teaching is working with students.

“I enjoy getting to know my students, their interests, hobbies, passions, and career aspirations. I enjoy working with my students to impart a love of learning, an appreciation of the importance of understanding history, and to help them become stronger students, as prepared as they can be for their next steps in life,” he said. “Every day in the classroom is a little different, which makes it very interesting and challenging, but the one constant is always having the chance to make a positive difference. My students are positive, hopeful, and want to succeed; that energy makes me love coming to work each day.”

HHS Principal Kristina Reece “cannot think of a better teacher to represent Hanover High School and Hanover County as Teacher of the Year.” Letourneau has taught at the school since it opened for the 2002-03 school year.

“Mr. Letourneau has been a fixture at HHS since day one,” said Reece. “Mr. Letourneau gives his heart and soul to his students, his colleagues, and his community each day. It is an honor to work alongside Mr. Letourneau, and I look forward to many more years together.”

In addition to his social studies teaching, Letourneau is a longtime coach in the county. He has coached baseball and softball, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls volleyball. He currently serves as an assistant activities director for HHS.

HCPS employs approximately 1,470 teachers. Each year, the division selects one teacher for this distinguished award who is actively and meaningfully involved in the school and community and can serve as a role model and ambassador for teachers in the division.

Letourneau will now compete for the Region I Superintendents’ Teacher of the Year award.

