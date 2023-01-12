Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park

Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a Maryland state park.(Alicia Sampson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLOMONS, Md. (CNN) - A 9-year-old girl was fossil hunting with her family in Maryland when she made an impressive find: a massive, prehistoric shark tooth.

Molly Sampson discovered the megalodon tooth in the water at Calvert Cliffs State Park.

The 15-million-year-old tooth is five inches long, the size of Molly’s hand.

Experts say it likely belonged to a shark nearly 50 feet long, almost the size of a semi-truck trailer.

Molly has been looking for a meg-tooth like this for a while. She said she wants to be a paleontologist and knows all about megalodon sharks, which became extinct millions of years ago.

Now, Molly said she will add the priceless find to her collection of more than 400 shark teeth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was...
NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Clifford Hill Jr. of Richmond and Xazavion King of Petersburg confessed to the shooting death...
Teen killed in Hopewell; shooting suspects caught

Latest News

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley denied bond
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
White House: Classified documents found at Biden’s home
After a former employee of a senior living facility reached out to 12 On Your Side with...
‘Clean this place up:’ Senior living facility ‘making progress’ after former employee raises bed bugs concerns
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks; US inflation eased again to 6.5% over the past 12 months
A man and two young children were shot after an altercation on a bus in Washington, D.C. (WJLA,...
Children ages 6 and 9 shot getting off DC bus