Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

General Assembly poised to take up array of parental rights bills

House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and Minority Leader Del. Don Scott,...
House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and Minority Leader Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth on Jan. 11 at the Virginia State Capitol.(Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia Republicans’ push for parental rights, a term used to cover a range of policies from so-called school choice to oversight of public school library books, is poised to spark debates as the General Assembly convenes this week in Richmond.

Starting on Thursday, lawmakers will dig deeper into a slate of education bills that include proposals to create publicly funded education savings accounts that parents could use to send their children to private schools, prohibit school officials from changing the names of students on official forms without a change of name order, and maintain a catalog of all printed and audiovisual materials in each school’s library for parents and students to review.

“We’re all about empowering parents,” said House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, during a pre-session call with reporters. “And I think the last couple of years have shown us that parents are eager to have a greater say in the education of their children and what goes on in their school and what’s being said to them and put in their heads.”

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned heavily on parental rights during his run for governor in 2020 against former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe. The same year saw increased tension between parents and school officials around the state over school reopenings, masking requirements, transgender student policies and controversial books.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was...
NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Clifford Hill Jr. of Richmond and Xazavion King of Petersburg confessed to the shooting death...
Teen killed in Hopewell; shooting suspects caught

Latest News

MLk celebrations are happening all across RVA
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.
Deputies say the puppies are around six to seven weeks old.
Deputies: 6 puppies abandoned in cold, wet weather in Louisa
Deputies: 6 puppies abandoned in cold, wet weather in Louisa
Deputies: 6 puppies abandoned in cold, wet weather in Louisa
Crews are searching for a small aircraft that allegedly went missing on Shenandoah Mountain.
News to Know: 1 killed in Rockingham County plane crash; Gov. Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth; Showers likely