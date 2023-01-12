Your Money with Carlson Financial
Employee assaulted, held at gunpoint during Roses robbery

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at Roses Department Store was assaulted and held at gunpoint during a robbery in Hopewell Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at the store on Cavalier Square around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect walked in during closing, assaulted the employee, and held them at gunpoint. Then, the suspect stole money from an office in the store.

The gun used was a green and black handgun according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

