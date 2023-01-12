Abandoned dog euthanized; RACC says ‘there is no excuse for this’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control says a dog had to be euthanized Thursday after it was found abandoned on Trenton Avenue.

“The sweet pitty girl has a huge belly and lung filled with fluid, most likely from heart failure,” RACC said in a Facebook post. “We can’t save her.”

That dog was one of two that were discovered abandoned. The second dog was a “skinny shepherd,” according to the post.

“We are out of swear words that could possibly define this situation,” RACC said.

“Say a prayer for that sweet dog who had to die today in the arms of strangers because her owner failed her,” RACC said. “There is NO excuse for this.”

Anyone with information is asked to email Paul.campbell@rva.gov or call 804-646-5573.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.