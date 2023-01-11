Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our next chance for rain showers arrive late tomorrow

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy or Cloudy. Seasonably chilly with a highs around 50

Thursday: *Verified* Best weather day of the week as temperatures climb in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain arrives in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s. (Evening Rain Chance: 40%, Rain likely overnight). Around 1/4″ Expected.

Friday: A few pre-dawn showers. Then mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Early Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in mid 20s highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

