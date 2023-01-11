‘We did our duty’: Chesterfield police chief wants pastor’s child sex solicitation case to go forward

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - New developments are coming to light in the case of a Virginia Beach pastor with ties to Chesterfield - accused of attempted solicitation of a minor.

Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz is speaking out after Pastor John Blanchard filed a motion to expunge his criminal records in December.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Chief Katz defended his department’s investigation, saying the decision to not move forward with the case was not due to a lack of evidence or a substandard investigation.

Blanchard was one of 17 people arrested as part of a two-day sting operation in Oct. 2021. WVEC reports that Blanchard stepped down from his pastoral duties at Rock Church International in the aftermath of his arrest.

Blanchard was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and the use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. So far, those charges are not moving forward after they were set aside last October.

In a statement at that time, Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport said this move is not the same as finding him not guilty and charges could be re-filed in the future if there is sufficient evidence.

In part of the statement, Chief Katz said the following:

“When someone:

1. Rents a car,

2. Texts a phone number posted on a known sex worker website,

3. Solicits a “qv” (“John” lingo for a “quick visit”),

4. Makes multiple inquiries if the person he’s texting is “affiliated with law enforcement,”

5. Drives two and a half hours to a hotel and knocks on the hotel room door - as directed by our undercover “17-year-old,”

I believe a jury of Chesterfield County residents deserves to weigh in on the matter of criminal culpability.”

After this, Chief Katz went on to say the decision to nolle prosse this case has made “such a delibration impossible.”

“Despite numerous convictions on cases with similar - and in some cases less compelling evidence - we have not been given any guidance as to where this investigation fell short of prosecutorial expectations. Moreover, the public has not been provided an explanation,” said Chief Katz. “As I have shared with our Commonwealth’s Attorney, I believe a public articulation of her rationale is warranted. Absent a reasonable explanation, any discontent associated with the handling of this case should be directed to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. We did our duty.”

As of last Thursday, the Chesterfield County Circuit Court Clerk said the expungement was not yet finalized.

In his statement, Chief Katz also said he learned Blanchard’s defense counsel also made a motion to seal all police or court records, transcripts and investigative records in this case and adds the Commonwealth’s Attorney has decided to consent to make these records unavailable, upon approval by a judge.

“From my vantage point, this is bewildering,” said Chief Katz.

NBC12 reached out to Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport through email about Chief Katz’ statement, but has not received a response.

The full statement from Chief Katz can be read below:

“AS A MATTER OF PRINCIPLE - I have found it necessary to make a few public statements regarding the arrest of Pastor John Blanchard. These statements have consistently reinforced my fervent support for the quality of the case and the investigative efforts of my staff. That has not changed.

Pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request filed in November 2022, I exercised my discretion under the law to publicly release the details of this investigation because I believe there is a compelling public interest in maintaining as much transparency as possible with this case.

I have recently learned that Mr. Blanchard’s defense counsel made a motion to seal all police or court records, transcripts, and investigative records associated with this case. Our Commonwealth’s Attorney has decided to consent to render these records unavailable to the public, which - upon approval by a judge - would make sharing of these transcripts, the report, or any other documents, previously released under FOIA a crime. From my vantage point, this is bewildering.

When someone:

1. Rents a car,

2. Texts a phone number posted on a known sex worker website,

3. Solicits a “qv” (“John” lingo for a “quick visit”),

4. Makes multiple inquiries if the person he’s texting is “affiliated with law enforcement,”

5. Drives two and a half hours to a hotel and knocks on the hotel room door - as directed by our undercover “17-year-old,”

I believe a jury of Chesterfield County residents deserves to weigh in on the matter of criminal culpability.

The decision to nolle prosse this case has made such a deliberation impossible…but I want to be clear; this is NOT due to a lack of evidence or a substandard investigation. We know what we are doing, we do it very well, and we will continue to proceed with such investigations in the future. Any assertion to the contrary needs to be articulated by the Commonwealth Attorney. Despite numerous convictions on cases with similar - and in some cases less compelling evidence - we have not been given any guidance as to where this investigation fell short of prosecutorial expectations. Moreover, the public has not been provided an explanation. As I have shared with our Commonwealth’s Attorney, I believe a public articulation of her rationale is warranted. Absent a reasonable explanation, any discontent associated with the handling of this case should be directed to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. We did our duty.

In the meantime, I will not allow this incident to derail the important work we must accomplish on behalf of our community with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office. While I disagree on the handling of this case - and hope I’ve made that point abundantly clear - we will move forward, unapologetic in our commitment to protect the vulnerable. The children in our community deserve nothing less than our full measure of protection. They have that from CCPD.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.