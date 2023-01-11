Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pearisburg man has been sentenced to life in prison for a series of sex crimes involving children.

Curtis Ray Spurlock, 41, was sentenced January 11, 2023 to six consecutive life sentences plus 20 years.

Spurlock was convicted by a jury in April 2022 of two counts of Rape of Child Under 13 years of age, two counts of Object Sexual Penetration with the Victim being less than 13 years of age, two counts of Sodomy of a Child Less Than 13 Years of age, two counts of Taking Indecent Liberties With a Child by a Custodian and two counts Aggravated Sexual Battery with a Child By Custodian.

“This is the longest known sentence to be handed down in Wythe County’s history, and Spurlock deserves each and every day of it.” Said Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. “I cannot remember a case in my 16 plus years of experience as a prosecutor that even comes close to the horrific acts that were perpetrated on the defendant’s own children by him.” Jones said.

“I want to thank the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for their fine investigative work on this case. My assistant Kelci Smith went above and beyond in trying this case and I couldn’t be more proud of her. These are the cases that follow you for the rest of your life as a prosecutor. My only hope is that these children can now focus on healing and leading happy productive lives knowing that they are finally safe.”

The incidents took place from 2016 to 2019.

The arrest came while Spurlock was out on bond awaiting sentencing for conviction of child abuse and neglect, charges connected to poor living conditions, inadequate care for children, kids being found dirty, lice and no clean clothes. The Department of Social Services reported struggling to get in the home because of the smell.

