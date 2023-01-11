Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond airport expects delays throughout the day

FAA lifts a pause on flights after an outage creates travel chaos. (CNN, POOL, WJLA, WLS, Matty D. Media, Twitter/@FAANews)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond International Airport officials expect disruptions throughout the day Wednesday after all flights were grounded in the morning due to a computer outage.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the stop when there was an issue with the Notice to Air Missions System.

Between 5 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, RIC had 23 departures scheduled.

Airport officials say a “handful” of flights made it out before the ground stop, including cargo flights from FedEx and UPS.

“Due to the ground stop, there may be disruptions and delays throughout the day,” said Airport spokesperson Troy Bell.

Travelers can check flyrichmond.com for their flight status.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

