Police chief wants pastor’s child sex solicitation case to go forward

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - New developments are coming to light in the case of a Virginia Beach pastor with ties to Chesterfield - accused of attempted solicitation of a minor.

Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz is speaking out after Pastor John Blanchard filed a motion to expunge his criminal records.

Blanchard was one of 17 people arrested as part of a two-day sting operation in Oct. 2021. WVEC reports that Blanchard stepped down from his pastoral duties at Rock Church International in the aftermath of his arrest.

He was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and the use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. So far, those charges are not moving forward.

On Tuesday, Col. Katz took to social media to defend his department’s investigation, saying the decision to not move forward with the case was not due to a lack of evidence.

“I believe a jury of Chesterfield County residents deserves to weigh in on the matter of criminal culpability,” Col. Katz said.

As of last Thursday, the Chesterfield County Circuit Court Cleark said the expungement was not yet finalized.

