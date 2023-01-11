Your Money with Carlson Financial
NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia

A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was...
A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was destroyed when a tractor-trailer struck the bus on a Virginia interstate last month, ejecting several passengers.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was destroyed when a tractor-trailer struck the bus on a Virginia interstate last month, ejecting several passengers.

Authorities say three of the 23 bus passengers died, and the remaining passengers survived with both drivers.

The preliminary NTSB report says the bus with limousine-styled bench seats was carrying the passengers on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg when the truck struck it in the rear on Dec. 16. It added that investigators are still seeking a probable cause.

Virginia State Police have said alcohol and speed contributed to the crash, and no charges have been filed so far.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

