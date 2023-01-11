News to Know: General Assembly session kicks off; Teen killed in Hopewell; Ban on gas stoves possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Colonial Heights School Employee Allegedly Distributed Child Porn

Richard Whitley Jr. was arrested on Monday at his home in Petersburg.

A federal affidavit alleges Whitley distributed nearly 40 videos of child pornography in a group chat. He had apparently been on the feds’ radar since August.

Whitley worked at North Elementary as a computer support aid and substitute teacher.

Two Suspects Arrested In Hopewell Murder

Two men are now in custody charged in the murder of a 17-year-old in Hopewell.

A 17-year-old student at Prince George High School was shot and killed in a neighborhood on Oaklawn Boulevard late Monday night.

Police say two men, 18-year-old Clifford Lamont Hill Jr. of Richmond and Xazavion Jaquel King of Petersburg are in custody and are being charged in his murder.

This shooting comes just a few days after an 8-year-old was gunned down on Freeman Street - just days before her birthday.

Just five days ago, city council held a special crime meeting to address the surge in violence.

2023 General Assembly Session Kicks Off

Ahead of the start of the 2023 Virginia General Assembly, state lawmakers are pitching their bills to the public, and hoping for support across the aisle.

Right now, Democrats control the Senate and Republicans the House of Delegates - which means both parties will have to find common ground to pass any legislation.

Over the next 30 days, major issues like taxes, abortion, and energy policy are up for debate.

The House and Senate will convene at noon.

Meanwhile, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to outline big priorities in his State of the Commonwealth Address at 4 p.m. this evening.

We will have live coverage of that speech on our NBC12 app, Facebook page, and all of our streaming platforms.

Live team coverage of that address starts at 4 p.m.

NTSB: Truck Hit Rear of Party Bus in Deadly Crash

A report says the passenger compartment of the party bus was destroyed after a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of the bus at a fast speed.

Authorities say three of the 23 passengers died.

Investigators are still seeking probable cause.

Virginia State Police said alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

No charges have been filed so far.

U.S. Agency Reportedly Considering Ban On Gas Stoves

Natural gas stove (MGN, Pixabay)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is concerned about indoor pollution linked to gas stoves and says the stoves usage is associated with an increased risk of current asthma among children.

They are also considering other options, like setting standards on gas stove emissions.

Seasonably Chilly Day

Today will be a mostly cloudy day, with rain shower chances arriving late tomorrow.

Highs will be around 50.

