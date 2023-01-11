At least 10 displaced after Chesterfield apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -At least 10 people, possibly more, are looking for another place to sleep tonight after an apartment fire in Chesterfield.

Officials say at 6:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the Colony Village Apartments. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring out two third-floor windows. Crews say, luckily, the building’s sprinkler system was fully operational and put out most of the fire before they got there.

The fire was marked entirely under control just after 7 p.m.

10-12 people have been displaced, possibly more if water from the third floor trickles down to the other two levels.

There were no injuries whatsoever.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.