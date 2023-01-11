Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

At least 10 displaced after Chesterfield apartment fire

Crews say luckily, the building’s sprinkler system was fully operational and put out most of...
Crews say luckily, the building’s sprinkler system was fully operational and put out most of the fire before they got there.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -At least 10 people, possibly more, are looking for another place to sleep tonight after an apartment fire in Chesterfield.

Officials say at 6:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the Colony Village Apartments. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring out two third-floor windows. Crews say, luckily, the building’s sprinkler system was fully operational and put out most of the fire before they got there.

The fire was marked entirely under control just after 7 p.m.

10-12 people have been displaced, possibly more if water from the third floor trickles down to the other two levels.

There were no injuries whatsoever.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
The body of 19-year-old Marcus Johnson was discovered in Colonial Heights, 30 miles away from...
Disappearance of Chesterfield teen now a murder case, family voices outrage and concern
Clifford Hill Jr. of Richmond and Xazavion King of Petersburg confessed to the shooting death...
Teen killed in Hopewell; shooting suspects caught
Nearly half of the homes in Richmond are single-person households
Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America
Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan....
Newport News officials: 6-year-old shot elementary school teacher during class

Latest News

A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony Tuesday in the civil trial...
Jury hears case alleging 4 cops enabled prostitution ring
Clifford Hill Jr. of Richmond and Xazavion King of Petersburg confessed to the shooting death...
Teen killed in Hopewell; shooting suspects caught
The Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1 billion.
‘It’s unbelievable’: Virginians test their luck for chance to win $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot
After a former employee of a senior living facility reached out to 12 On Your Side with...
‘Clean this place up:’ Senior living facility ‘making progress’ after employee raises bed bugs concerns