‘It feels unreal!’: Va. student wins $100,000 playing New Year’s raffle first time

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WWBT) -A Glouster woman played the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle for the first time and won big!

It was Hunter Johnson’s first time playing the raffle when she heard friends talking about the once-a-year drawing, so she bought some tickets at a 7-Eleven.

When the winning ticket numbers were announced on New Year’s Day, one of her tickets, #016029, was a $100,000 winner.

“We were screaming and jumping in the air!” she said. “It feels unreal!”

Johnson is a college student studying business management.

Five tickets won the $1 million top raffle prize in Burke, Danville, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge.

There were also six other $100,000 winning tickets bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Midlothian and Woodstock. An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Johnson lives in Gloucester County, which received more than $2.8 million in Lottery funds for K through 12 education last fiscal year.

