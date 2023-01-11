Inmate dies while in custody at Richmond City Jail

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Three inmates died at the jail in 2022.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate at the Richmond City Jail has died while in custody, according to a news release from the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate died on Wednesday and the Richmond Police Department and Department of Corrections are assisting in the investigation.

Richmond Sheriff speaks on inmate deaths, staffing issues and polygraph tests

The medical examiner is working to determine the inmate’s cause of death.

In 2022, three inmates died while in custody at the Richmond City Jail - two of those deaths happened near the end of the year.

