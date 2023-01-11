Inmate dies while in custody at Richmond City Jail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate at the Richmond City Jail has died while in custody, according to a news release from the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate died on Wednesday and the Richmond Police Department and Department of Corrections are assisting in the investigation.

The medical examiner is working to determine the inmate’s cause of death.

In 2022, three inmates died while in custody at the Richmond City Jail - two of those deaths happened near the end of the year.

