FAA computer outage strands flights nationwide, reports say

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said a computer system failure has led to flights being grounded nationwide.

The outage involves the its Notice to Air Missions System. In response to media inquiries, the agency said it was “performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now.”

Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.

