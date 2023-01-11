Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hardee's Superfan

3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion

The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three Virginia tickets won big money in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing!

Virginia Lottery said the three winning tickets received $10,000 each and matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.

Here’s where the winning tickets were sold:

  • Smithfield BP, 1808 South Church Street in Smithfield
  • Beulah BP Mart, 4224 Beulah Road in Richmond
  • 7-Eleven, 1907 Emmett Street in Charlottesville

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-13-14-15-18, and the Mega Ball number is 9.

Virginia Lottery said since, no ticket matched all six winning numbers, the estimated jackpot has grown to $1.35 billion.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

