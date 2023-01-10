Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and seasonably chilly

Staying dry until late Thursday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and slightly warmer than normal through midweek. Then more rain arrives late Thursday

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy to Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low-50s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best weather day of the week as temperatures climb to 60. Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain arrives in the evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60. (PM Rain Chance: 40%, Rain likely overnight)

Friday: Morning scattered showers likely. Partly to mostly cloudy afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, high around 50

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Richmond
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
News to Know: 6-year-old shoots teacher; Former JMU football player dies in crash; Sunny skies return
Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan....
Newport News officials: 6-year-old shot elementary school teacher during class

Latest News

Forecast: Quiet weather next couple days
Next rain chance arrives Thursday evening into Friday.
Forecast: Quiet weather next couple days
Monday Forecast: Sunny skies return
Monday Forecast: Sunny skies return
Forecast: Drying out heading into Monday morning