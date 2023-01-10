Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and seasonably chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and slightly warmer than normal through midweek. Then more rain arrives late Thursday

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy to Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low-50s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best weather day of the week as temperatures climb to 60. Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain arrives in the evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60. (PM Rain Chance: 40%, Rain likely overnight)

Friday: Morning scattered showers likely. Partly to mostly cloudy afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, high around 50

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.

