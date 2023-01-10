Your Money with Carlson Financial
Teen killed in Hopewell shooting; suspects caught

The Hopewell Police Department says members of the community immediately helped with tips after...
The Hopewell Police Department says members of the community immediately helped with tips after a deadly shooting on Monday, Jan. 9.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell police department says two people were arrested after a shooting left a 17-year-old male dead on Monday night.

Police say the teen was shot around 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Oaklawn Boulevard. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Members of the community immediately helped with tips, police said Tuesday, and two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop. Police say the suspects - whose names have not yet been released - confessed to the crime.

Police credit the community with getting involved and providing tips to try and stop recent violence. On Dec. 30, an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed on Freeman Street.

This is a developing story.

