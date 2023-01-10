Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Sheriff’s office: Woman shot in front of 2 children in possible road rage incident

Heather Stevanus was injured in a possible road rage shooting on I-85 near the South...
Heather Stevanus was injured in a possible road rage shooting on I-85 near the South Carolina-Georgia border.
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman was shot in front of two children during a possible road rage incident on I-85 near the South Carolina-Georgia border, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to respond to reports of shots fired from one vehicle to another around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The woman was flown to the hospital via helicopter. Authorities did not disclose the extent of her injuries at the time.

According to the woman’s husband, Branden Stevanus, his wife has a long road ahead of her for recovery.

He said she had several bullet fragments a very large portion of a bullet removed from her head.

“Some are too deep to surgically remove,” Stevanus said in a statement.

According to Stevanus, his wife is still sedated but has become a little more responsive. He said she “is paralyzed on half of her body.”

Investigators believe a man driving a dark 2017 BMW SUV is suspected of the shooting and was heading toward Georgia after the incident.

Officials say the investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations/School Safety Bureau and a crime scene technician was also called to the scene.

According to Stevanus, his wife is still sedated but has become a little more responsive.
According to Stevanus, his wife is still sedated but has become a little more responsive. (Stevanus Family)

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Richmond
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
News to Know: 6-year-old shoots teacher; Former JMU football player dies in crash; Sunny skies return
Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan....
Newport News officials: 6-year-old shot elementary school teacher during class

Latest News

A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says
988 Call Center Director Jamieson Brill poses for a photo in front of a desk where work workers...
Callers keep flooding 988 mental health, suicide helpline
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend
A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says