Police looking for missing Chesterfield man with Alzheimer’s



By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are asking for help finding a missing man from Chesterfield with Alzheimer’s.

71-year-old Tommy Clause England was last seen leaving his home at the 3800 block of Passageway Dr. in a maroon 2006 Mazda 6 with Virginia tag UZM-2836. Police do not know England’s direction of travel.

England is described as a white man standing 5′9″ tall and weighing around 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, burgundy sweatpants, and black shoes.

Family members are concerned about his welfare due to England having Alzheimer’s disease and being unable to care for himself.

Anyone with information about Tommy’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

