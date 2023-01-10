Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pedestrian killed in fatal hit and run in Prince George

Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed generic(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George police are investigating what happened to a pedestrian on South Crater Road.

Police say a man was walking northbound on the 2100 block of South Crater Road when a car struck them from behind. The force of the impact caused the man to be launched onto the edge of the road.

The man, now identified as 59-year-old Tiff Pescatello, was discovered early Tuesday morning by a passing driver and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Prince George County Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the car that struck the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733–2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-277.

