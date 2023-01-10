News to Know: Family of murdered Chesterfield teen seeks justice; Mega Millions drawing tonight; Mostly cloudy day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Family Of Murdered Chesterfield Teen Seeks Justice

The body of 19-year-old Marcus Johnson was discovered in Colonial Heights nearly 30 miles away from where he was last seen.

He was last seen at home Nov. 16 on Esquire Road in Bon Air - He was reported missing 11 days later.

On Jan. 3, the medical examiner confirmed a body found under a tarp in Colonial Heights was Marcus.

Colonial Police is now urging anyone that may have had contact with Johnson or may have any information about this crime to contact police at 804-520-9329.

6-year-old’s Parents Could Be Charged After Newport News Teacher Shot

Police confirm the gun the 6-year-old used was legally purchased by the boy’s mother in York County and was stored in his family’s home.

Chief Drew says more interviews must be conducted between students and staff before any charges are brought forward.

NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin says under Virginia law, the child cannot be prosecuted.

“The rule is that a child younger than seven is conclusively presumed incapable of committing a crime,” Benjamin said.

Police are still determining if the gun was accessible to the child. If it was unsecured, Benjamin says the child’s parents could be charged.

Mega Millions Drawing Is Tonight!

The drawing for the estimated $1.1 billion jackpot starts at 11 p.m.

This is one of the largest jackpots the lottery has seen. It hasn’t been this high since July of this past year at $1.3 billion.

According to Virginia Lottery, as of yesterday around 5:00 p.m., over $1.1 million worth of tickets were sold.

However, more and more people are expected to buy tickets throughout the day.

Miyares Expands Merit Awards Investigation

Virginia’s Attorney General is expanding his investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools - saying the district might have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.

The district failed to notify Thomas Jefferson High School students that they had earned an academic award.

The award is part of the National Merit School contest based on SAT scores.

Commended students are eligible for special scholarships and qualify for full tuition at Liberty University.

Mostly Cloudy Tuesday

Today will be a mostly cloudy day, and seasonably chilly.

Highs will be in the low 50s.

