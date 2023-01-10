Your Money with Carlson Financial
'It's unbelievable': Virginians test their luck for chance to win $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot

During rush hour on Tuesday, the Virginia Lottery anticipates selling about 5,100 tickets per minute statewide
The Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1 billion.
The Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1 billion.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Across Virginia, people are buying lottery tickets for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing with the hope their six numbers will win them the $1.1 billion jackpot.

Inside Styles Bi-Rite Convenience Store in Chesterfield, Robin Moran was one of the dozens lined up to buy a lottery ticket.

“It’s 1.1 billion dollars,” said Moran. “It’s unbelievable.”

Lewis Penn also went inside the convenience store on Tuesday to try his luck on the Mega Millions jackpot.

“It’s very unlikely that I’ll win, but it’s okay,” Penn said.

Virginia Lottery said the Mega Millions jackpot has not been this high since July 29, 2022, when it was $1.337 billion.

“This is the third-biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the fifth-biggest jackpot of any game,” said John Hagerty, a spokesperson for Virginia Lottery.

During last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, more than 122,000 tickets in Virginia won prizes, including one ticket that won $10,000.

“We’re seeing a lot of excitement, especially once that jackpot crosses the one billion dollar threshold,” said Hagerty. “Of course, we were seeing a lot of excitement before that, but there is something very momentous about seeing that billion-dollar mark.”

On Tuesday alone, the Virginia Lottery anticipates selling about $5.1 million in Mega Millions tickets statewide. During peak hours in the evening, the Virginia Lottery predicts 5,100 lottery tickets will be sold every minute.

Hagerty also talked about the chances of winning the big prize.

“There are more than 302 million different ways that the winning numbers can come out, and so that’s what the odds are, one in about 302 million,” he said. “Those are very long odds, we make no secret of that, and that’s why we want to encourage everyone to play responsibly.”

Virginia Lottery said nine Mega Millions jackpots have been won in Virginia since the game began in 2002.

“I wouldn’t even know what to do with that kind of money, but you could help a lot of people with that kind of money,” said Moran.

The Mega Millions drawing will happen on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

If no one wins the jackpot, Virginia Lottery estimates it could go up to an estimated $1.3 billion.

The profit from every Mega Millions ticket sold in Virginia benefits K-12 public education in Virginia.

