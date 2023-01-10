Henrico Police reporting multiple car break-ins at Deep Run Park

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police report 16 car break-ins over the last two months.
Police say there have been 16 car break-ins at Deep Run park in two months.
Police say there have been 16 car break-ins at Deep Run park in two months.(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Many people enjoy going to the park for tranquility, but some find that tranquility shattered after a trip to Deep Run park in Henrico’s West End.

Henrico Police are investigating sixteen car break-ins at Deep Run Park in the last sixty days.

Only three of the targeted vehicles were unlocked. The rest were broken into with thieves stealing items like wallets, cell phones and other electronics.

“If a thief is tempted, and they can see something in your vehicle, it will give them an idea if your window is worth breaking for,” Henrico Police Media Specialist Will McCue said.

Mother Melissa Singh says it’s been a problem much longer than the last few months.

“I started hearing about it last summer, actually. A lot of different reports of people leaving diaper bags, or just purses, or even just a trash bag in their vehicle,” Singh said.

As a mom who brings her kid to the park several times a week, she says she’s constantly checking Facebook to see what’s going on.

“There’s a mom’s group I’m a part of online, and a couple of people shared their wallets have gotten taken out,” Singh said.

Singh says moms even share that they’ve seen these car thefts with their own eyes.

“There’s people that have witnessed everything, and no one did anything about it because they didn’t want anything bad to happen to them,” Singh said.

That’s why Henrico Police urges parkgoers to be more vigilant of their cars and belongings.

McCue says it’s crucial that you always lock your car and take your belongings with you.

“Those items like purses, or phones, or any valuables,” McCue said.

Even though it’s winter, police say you should never leave your car running.

Police also say these break-ins can happen any day of the week, and the chances of getting your stolen items back are slim.

“You really want to make sure it’s as difficult as possible to walk away with your stuff, So the best thing to do is to prevent it in the first place,” McCue said.

If you’ve fallen victim to a theft, call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

