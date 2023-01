HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old last seen leaving her home in Henrico has been found safe, police say.

Aaliyah Armani-Cherie Moore left the home - located in the 1600 block of Eden Avenue - of her own accord around 4:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Moore is now safe with family, according to police.

