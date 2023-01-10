Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.(Dan Bartlett/NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People looking at the morning sky this month might notice a rare celestial body.

NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.

It will have streaking tails of dust and could appear fuzzy.

The comet will be closest to the sun Thursday and closest to Earth between Feb. 1 and 2.

NASA says sky gazers in the northern hemisphere should be able to see the comet in the morning sky throughout January.

People in the southern hemisphere should be able to see it in early February.

The comet was first discovered in March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
The body of 19-year-old Marcus Johnson was discovered in Colonial Heights, 30 miles away from...
Disappearance of Chesterfield teen now a murder case, family voices outrage and concern
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Richmond
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
News to Know: 6-year-old shoots teacher; Former JMU football player dies in crash; Sunny skies return

Latest News

Ahead of the start of the 2023 Virginia General Assembly, state lawmakers are pitching their...
Virginia lawmakers set to return to Richmond for 2023 General Assembly Session
New York City police are searching for suspects in connection to money stolen from a Brinks...
Police: 3 suspects sought in theft of $300,000 from Brinks truck
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday in Mexico...
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit
FILE - Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Divisive influencer Andrew Tate awaits Romanian court ruling