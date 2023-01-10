City of Richmond hosts Christmas tree & electronics recycling event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond is looking to help residents get rid of unwanted Christmas trees and electronics to keep hazardous waste materials out of city waterways, streams and rivers.

A Christmas Tree and electronics recycling event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road.

This is a drive-thru event open to all city residents, proof of residency will be required upon arrival. Volunteers will be present to help remove items from vehicles.

Residents are asked to remove all lights and decorations from Christmas trees before recycling. Residents can also bring trees to the designated parking lot area at the drop-off location before the event. Trees will be accepted up until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

East Richmond Road Convenience Center will also be accepting trees Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through January 13.

Curbside collection is available for residents and will be provided by DPW’s Bulk and Brush Team. Residents are asked to place their Christmas trees beside a recycle bin, which will be picked up during the scheduled recycling collection week. Trees will be collected curbside through Friday, Jan. 13.

This recycling event also includes document shredding, hazardous waste disposal and electronic collection. Residents are welcome to bring up to five boxes of documents. All documents should be free of binders, staples and clips before recycling.

Electronics such as computers, VCRs, camcorders and televisions will all be accepted for a fee. Click here to see a full list of electronics to recycle and the cost of fees.

Household Hazardous Waste Items such as pesticides, herbicides and oil-based paints will all be accepted. Latex and water-based paints will not be collected. These items can be left in an open paint can until they have dried out, they can then be put in with regular curbside trash for pick-up.

For questions about tree pick up residents can call 804-646-8325 and for more information on recycling or the event click here.

