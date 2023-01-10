Carvins Cove bald eagle diagnosed with avian influenza

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle found at Carvins Cove died of avian influenza, according to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

The wildlife center received the bird December 8, 2022 after it was found dead in the cove, but the center’s veterinarian and medical team couldn’t determine the cause of death. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) recommended sending the eagle to the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where it was confirmed to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

According to the state biologist at DWR, this is the first known case of HPAI in a bald eagle in southwest Virginia.

Additional samples were sent to National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL), which provided a second positive confirmation and said the eagle was infected with a strain found predominantly in geese.

The wildlife center says this about HPAI:

(HPAI) is a highly contagious H5N1 influenza virus that causes significant illness and death in domestic poultry, avian scavengers (gulls, ravens, crows), upland game birds (turkey, grouse, quail), and raptors (eagles, hawks, falcons, owls). Generally, most waterfowl do not show any signs of illness when infected, however, when raptors and scavengers feed on these birds they then become infected with HPAI. Because of this, we expect to see these cases along migratory routes used by waterfowl such as geese, ducks, gulls, and other shorebirds. Many of the infected birds will show no signs of illness until they die; some people have reported seeing them simply fall out of the sky. “If the public finds dead wild upland game birds, avian scavengers, (crows, raptors, owls, etc) or find 5 or more dead waterfowl, shorebirds, or seabirds in the same area with 1-2 days please notify the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) at 855-571-9003.”

Contact Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

Signs a bird may be infected with HPAI include:

· Lack of muscle control or coordination

· Head tilt

· Difficulty walking or flying

· Nasal or eye discharge

· Coughing or sneezing

· Sudden death

· Lack of appetite

· Diarrhea

· Swelling

· Purple discoloration

