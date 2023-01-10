Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say

Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in a road rage incident.

WHNS reports that authorities responded to a shooting on Jan. 7 in Greenville County. Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Greenville County authorities said the woman, later identified as 76-year-old Betty Amick, died due to her injuries.

According to deputies, Amick was shot by 26-year-old Jonathan Luben after he fired shots into the vehicle she was traveling in. Authorities described the incident as a road rage shooting.

Luben is facing charges that include murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The 26-year-old was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
The body of 19-year-old Marcus Johnson was discovered in Colonial Heights, 30 miles away from...
Disappearance of Chesterfield teen now a murder case, family voices outrage and concern
Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Richmond
Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan....
Newport News officials: 6-year-old shot elementary school teacher during class

Latest News

FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human...
Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert...
Texas to execute former police officer for hiring 2 people to kill wife
Ukrainian military medics carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman evacuated from the battlefield...
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies attack in Ukraine’s Bakhmut
The Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1 billion.
‘It’s unbelievable’: Virginians test their luck for chance to win $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot
Former King Constantine II of Greece arrives at the Yacht Club of Greece in Piraeus, near...
Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82