Virginia lawmakers returning for short election-year session

Lawmakers are expected to tackle issues including abortion and energy policy.
By Sarah Rankin
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The part-time, politically divided Virginia General Assembly is set to convene this week in Richmond for its annual sprint of a legislative session.

Members of the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democratic-held Senate will meet for at least 30 days to debate issues ranging from taxes to abortion to energy policy in an election year when every legislative seat is on the ballot.

The dynamics will force some bipartisan cooperation and test the limits of party unity and may rein in what gets accomplished.

The session begins Wednesday. Odd-year sessions typically get extended to 46 days.

