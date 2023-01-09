Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

U.S. Army Lieutenant takes stand in trial involving two Windsor officers

When watching the body camera footage, Nazario gets screamed at, and pepper sprayed.
When watching the body camera footage, Nazario gets screamed at, and pepper sprayed.((SOURCE: NBC News))
By Macy Moors
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday marks the first day of a trial over a controversial traffic stop involving a U.S. Army Lieutenant and two Windsor police officers.

The incident happened on Dec. 5, 2020.

Fast forward over two years later, and a lawsuit filed by the lieutenant is now underway.

Lieutenant Caron Nazario is suing officer Daniel Crocker and now former officer Joe Gutierrez for claims of assault and battery, false imprisonment and illegal search during that traffic stop.

This federal lawsuit claims the two Windsor officers threatened his life and military career.

When watching the body camera footage, Nazario gets screamed at, and pepper sprayed.

On Monday, it took the entire morning to select a jury, which resulted in five men and four women.

During opening statements, the defense stated the officers did not use excessive force and that Nazario refused to comply with over thirty orders.

The defense says Nazario was driving erratically, with heavily tinted windows, no registration and no license plate. Department leaders also say Nazario did not pull over right away.

Attorney Jonathan Arthur said his client drove to a well-lit gas station.

Once opening statements wrapped up after lunch, Nazario then took the stand.

In court, Nazario recalled those moments as Arthur played body camera footage.

Nazario said he feared for his life during the incident. He says he refused to step out of his vehicle because he thought he would get shot like an animal in his uniform.

The first day of the trial wrapped up around 5 p.m. It’s expected to continue Tuesday at 9:15 a.m.

More witnesses are expected to be called to the stand Tuesday morning.

This trial could take around five days.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 7400 block of Ranco Road for a crash involving a...
Man dies at the scene of fatal crash in Henrico
Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.
JMU identifies Newport News teacher police say was shot by a 6-year-old
The New COVID Variant has impacted several South Georgia Health Systems. Experts say this new...
COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond
Henrico Police determined that the driver, 30-year-old Shakeem Walker, who was involved in the...
Police arrest driver in fatal Henrico crash

Latest News

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Richmond
Nearly half of the homes in Richmond are single-person households
Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America
Even with an uncertain financial forecast for 2023 there are steps you can take to protect your...
Expert tips to build a financial future for you and your family
Expert tips to build a financial future for you and your family