City Council explores next steps over Enrichmond Foundation flop, including litigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Hall says Enrichmond Foundation will be held accountable in court, and work is underway to help those organizations affected by the money loss.

“For many of us, it seems there is criminal activity,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council.

Calls for accountability are finally turning into action. Six months ago, Enrichmond Foundation suddenly dissolved leaving dozens of non-profits up the creek without a dime.

“This is a case that is worthy of investigation and needs to be taken to the fullest extent of the law, needs to be taken to court, and these organizations needs to be made whole again,” said Councilor Lynch.

That work will start Thursday, when a city council committee meets to discuss the next steps, including criminal or civil litigation.

Since the 1990′s, Enrichmond Foundation has helped 86 smaller organizations by handling finances, insurance and providing them with non-profit status.

Together, the groups say more than $200,000 vanished.

“The fact that the city has yet to take responsibility for it is a little upsetting, but it’s an encouraging sign to know that they are at least working on it now,” said Mac Wood, Friends of Pump House Secretary.

Friends of Pump House is out $30,000. Secretary Mac Wood says these affected non-profits manage one-third of the city’s green space. The group has built up its own bank account but can’t say the same for others.

“I got to say myself and a lot of other people are pretty bitter about what’s been going on with this whole thing,” said Wood.

Enrichmond Foundation also maintained the Evergreen and East End Cemeteries. Richmond Tree Stewards, another group that relied on the foundation, has lost almost $29,000.

“This is kind of late-breaking news. I’m encouraged. I’m anxious to see what develops from this,” said Dave Pohlmann, Richmond Tree Stewards President.

The city council’s education and human services committee will take up the issue Thursday at 2 p.m.

