Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) – A cat was killed in South Dakota last week after an argument between relatives, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the cat’s owner and her relative started fighting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The woman who owned the animal was not hurt during the dispute.

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Clemens said animal control took the cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheatham played for the JMU football team from 2011 to 2015 after playing for Hanover High...
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 7400 block of Ranco Road for a crash involving a...
Man dies at the scene of fatal crash in Henrico
Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.
JMU identifies Newport News teacher police say was shot by a 6-year-old
The New COVID Variant has impacted several South Georgia Health Systems. Experts say this new...
COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond
Henrico Police determined that the driver, 30-year-old Shakeem Walker, who was involved in the...
Police arrest driver in fatal Henrico crash

Latest News

Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit
Brian Walshe, 47, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies
Police said a 16-year-old was charged in connection to the shooting death of Alexis Griffin.
Police: Teen suspect charged after 18-year-old shot, killed in car
Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election