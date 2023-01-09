Angel Tree
One-third of Virginia community colleges lack close public transit connections

A bus that picks up Reynolds Community College students from downtown Richmond.
A bus that picks up Reynolds Community College students from downtown Richmond.
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Two-thirds of community and technical college campuses in Virginia are within a half-mile walking distance of a public transit stop.

For the remaining third, students traveling by public transit must walk more than half a mile to reach campus, with a quarter of all Virginia campuses located more than four and a half miles from the closest stop.

“Training for hands-on professions like nursing or welding requires in-person instruction,” said Abigail Seldin, co-founder of the Civic Mapping Initiative, the group that collected the data on Virginia in hopes of improving accessibility for students. “And, as we learned from the pandemic, high-speed internet is not yet available to all students at home. If states want to fill these high-demand jobs, transit access to community and technical college campuses needs to be a priority.”

Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Virginia have reopened for in-person learning, and public transit agencies have been finding ways to increase ridership by increasing stops and offering free services.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

