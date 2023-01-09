Angel Tree
News to Know: 6-year-old shoots teacher; Former JMU football player dies in crash; Sunny skies return

By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Former JMU Football Player Killed in Crash

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Martin “Deane” Cheatham was driving on Route 301 near Hanover Wayside Park Saturday morning when he crossed over the double yellow line and hit a utility truck head-on.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cheatham played football at Hanover High School before playing at James Madison University.

“An All-Around Good Teacher”

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was intentional.
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was intentional.(Abby Zwerner/Facebook)

The Associated Press reports that a Newport News teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator.

John Eley III, a former member of the Newport News school board says 25-year-old Abby Zwerner is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about a profession that runs in her family.

Zwerner was shot at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.

She was critically wounded, but has improved and is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Trial Set To Begin For Soldier Suing Police Over Traffic Stop

Today, a U.S. Army Lieutenant is set to go in front of a jury after he was pepper sprayed, hit, and handcuffed - but never arrested by police during a traffic stop.

Video of the 2020 traffic stop shows officers pointing guns at uniformed Caron Nazario at a Windsor gas station.

A federal lawsuit against the officers claims Nazario now suffers from anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

City to Vote on Special Use Permit for Emergency Housing

(WAFB)

Richmond City leaders are set to vote tonight on a special use permit that would allow a church to house the homeless.

If approved, the Fifth Street Baptist Church would be allowed to house up to 30 people on a year-round basis.

Today’s city council meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Sunny Skies Return!

Today we will see some early morning clouds, then a quick clearing to mostly sunny skies.

Lows will be in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

