Newport News officials provide update on shooting that injured elementary school teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday afternoon, authorities from Newport News are providing an update during a press conference in the auditorium of the Newport News Public Schools Administration Building.

Last Friday, police were called to Richneck Elementary School for a report of a shooting. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said a 6-year-old student shot and wounded Abby Zwerner, a teacher, with a handgun in a first-grade classroom. Zwerner was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has improved and was listed in stable condition on Monday.

NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin said under Virginia law, a child younger than seven is “conclusively presumed incapable of committing a crime.”

“So that means the child could not be prosecuted,” Benjamin said. “The child is conclusively presumed to be incapable of committing a crime.”

In addition to this, Benjamin also said there would be other questions regarding this case to consider.

“Even if you could prosecute or sought to prosecute a 6-year-old, there would be questions of his ability to form a criminal intent and also questions concerning competency, whether a 6-year-old can ever be competent to understand the legal process, a process that is often misunderstood even by adults or able to effectively assist his attorney in his representation,” Benjamin told NBC12.

Benjamin also said if someone were to be tried as an adult in Virginia, they would have to be 14 or older. Benjamin also said there are other options officials could consider, including the CHINS petition.

“CHINS stands for a Child In Need of Services,” Benjamin said. “A petition can be made to that juvenile court and it gives the court jurisdiction over that child and over their parents. This means a juvenile court can order whatever is necessary. Rehabilitation, counseling. treatment.”

Benjamin also said in some cases, the child could also be admitted to a mental health facility.

“A child under 14 can also, in some circumstances, be admitted to a mental health facility for mental health treatment if there is a sign of mental illness,” he said. “Now, we don’t know that that is the case here, but that is one of the options that’s available for children. For such an admission, it would require that the parents apply for admission and consent to the admission.”

A candlelight vigil for Zwerner is planned for Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.