Monday Forecast: Sunny skies return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and slightly warmer than normal through midweek. Then more rain (not snow) likely late Thursday

Monday: Early morning clouds, then a quick clearing to mostly sunny skies. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Early morning sunshine, then turning cloudy. Rain arrives late in the day or in the evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 40% Rain likely overnight)

Friday: Early morning showers likely, then clearing skies. Lows in upper 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Early morning Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, high around 50

