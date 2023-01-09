Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Mars changes its motion this week up in the sky

The first full moon of the year rising over CrossKeys Vineyards
The first full moon of the year rising over CrossKeys Vineyards(Wanda Kite)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - After 2023 started off with a bang, things quiet down this week up in the sky.

MARS CHANGES MOTION

The only significant event this week is Mars changing its motion up in the sky. Right now, Mars is moving more westward on a nightly basis relative to other objects in the sky. Wednesday night, that motion changes to an eastward motion on a nightly basis. Mars currently rises up with the Northern Taurus star cluster but starting Wednesday, Mars will start rising up closer and closer to the star Aldebaran and move away from the Northern Taurus and Pleiades star clusters.

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 8 minutes of daylight. By January 16th, we will be up to 9 hours and 48 minutes of daylight and down to 14 hours and 12 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises start to move earlier as sunrise moves back one minute to 7:31 am and sunsets will move from 5:12 pm to 5:19 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Jan 97:32 am5:12 pm9 hrs, 40 mins
Jan 107:32 am5:13 pm9 hrs, 41 mins
Jan 117:32 am5:14 pm9 hrs, 42 mins
Jan 127:32 am5:15 pm9 hrs, 43 mins
Jan 137:32 am5:16 pm9 hrs, 44 mins
Jan 147:31 am5:17 pm9 hrs, 46 mins
Jan 157:31 am5:18 pm9 hrs, 47 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Sat Jan 14, 6:45 pm2 min23°10° above S23° above SE
Sun Jan 15, 6:07 am2 min15°10° above WSW28° above WSW

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonJanuary 14th, 9:10 pm
New MoonJanuary 21st, 3:53 pm
First Quarter MoonJanuary 28th, 10:18 am
Full MoonFebruary 5th, 1:28 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing. sets in the southwest before 7 pm

Mars: In the eastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest after 4:30 am

Jupiter: In the south-southwestern sky at sunset, sets around 11 pm in the west

Saturn: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the western sky before 8 pm.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.
JMU identifies Newport News teacher police say was shot by a 6-year-old
Virginia State Police are asking for information after a woman was shot while driving on I-295
Woman shot while driving on I-295 in Hopewell
Douglas Ledbetter was arrested and released on bond on Jan. 6 following allegations of a Dec. 3...
State trooper arrested after multiple reported assaults at Powhatan school
Henrico County Police is on scene after receiving a report of an armed individual near a school.
Large police presence after report of armed person near Henrico school
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

Full-time and part-time positions are available, Benefit offerings may differ based on...
Chesterfield County Public School host 2023 Bus Driver job fair
The fire involved a detached garage and single residence.
Detached garage fire blazes home in Hanover
Police say investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that...
Former JMU football player dies in head on collision in Hanover
Henrico Police determined that the driver, 30-year-old Shakeem Walker, who was involved in the...
Police arrest driver in fatal Henrico crash